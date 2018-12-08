Salina, KS

Man Sought in Connection With Recent Murder

KSAL StaffDecember 8, 2018

The Salina Police Department is currently looking for a man who has an arrest warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections as a Parole Absconder, and who may also have information on a recent murder.

Back in the early morning hours of November 30th  30-year-old Justin Willingham was shot to death. Later in the day 25-year-old Mika Thille was arrested in connection with the case.

Police say that 41-year-old Shannon Lavar Bryant is also believed to have information regarding the homicide. They are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Bryant is a black male, 6’2, 330, with black hair and brown eyes.

If seen, please do not approach and contact law enforcement.

