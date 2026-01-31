Man Killed Following Party

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is assisting the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning following a house party near Inman.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance around 2 a.m. Saturday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

According to the KBI, agents and investigators determined that attendees of a house party, held southwest of Inman, had a disagreement after consuming alcohol. Two groups of partygoers left in separate pickup trucks, but then met on a rural road approximately two miles from the party, near 4th Avenue and Arapaho Road.

A physical altercation occurred between two adult males. During the fight, Joshua Soden, 19, of McPherson, was shot and killed. Soden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old male who shot Soden called 911 to report the incident. He then drove to the Inman Police Department where he was questioned by police, but has not been arrested.

Several witnesses have been interviewed. The investigation continues.

The community is not at any risk related to this incident.