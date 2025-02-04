Man Shot During Standoff

A man was shot during a standoff with law enforcement in Salina early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Salina Police, at approximately 11:22 AM, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Birch in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers contacted a male subject who was armed and pointed a weapon at officers.

A barricaded hostage situation began. During the incident, the suspect was shot and transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The investigation has been turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. When the agency makes further information available this story will be updated.