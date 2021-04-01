Salina, KS

Man Shot at Manhattan Mall

Todd PittengerApril 1, 2021
One person was shot Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the mall in Manhattan.
According to the Riley County Police Department, at approximately 5:18 p.m dispatch eceived a report of shots fired in the parking lot outside of Dillard’s at the Manhattan Town Center.
When officers arrived on scene, they identified a 20-year-old female and a 21-year-old male that were involved in an isolated altercation with a 33-year-old male, who was later located at a secondary scene near the intersection of 3rd St. and Kearney St. in Manhattan. The 33-year-old male was found to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries, then later transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka.
There were initially no arrests.  Police said there was  no threat to the public.

