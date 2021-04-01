Man Shot at Manhattan Mall

One person was shot Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the mall in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police Department, at approximately 5:18 p.m dispatch eceived a report of shots fired in the parking lot outside of Dillard’s at the Manhattan Town Center.

When officers arrived on scene, they identified a 20-year-old female and a 21-year-old male that were involved in an isolated altercation with a 33-year-old male, who was later located at a secondary scene near the intersection of 3rd St. and Kearney St. in Manhattan. The 33-year-old male was found to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries, then later transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka.