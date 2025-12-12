Man Scammed out of $200,000

Police are investigating after a Salina man was scammed out of $200,000.

According to Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, back in May a 77-year-old man was contacted by two people who told him he had won the Mega Millions Lottery, along with a new vehicle.

To collect his winnings, the victim was instructed to send $500 increments via cash cards to cover things like legal and processing fees.

The victim was later contacted by a third person, who told him the original duo had scammed him, but he could fix it. The victim again was instructed to send more money via cash cards.

The victim was also convinced to purchase a vehicle, then sell it, and put the money in an account. The money disappeared from the account.

Total loss is listed at $200,000.

Zeigler says a request to a victim to send more money to help them after they have been scammed is a new twist, as is convincing a victim to purchase a vehicle, resell it, and then put the money in an account.