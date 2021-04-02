Man Rescued From Grain Elevator

A man is rescued by the Salina Fire Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office after being pulled in to a grain elevator.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 25-year-old man working for Scoular Company, 3339 E. Country Club Rd., was trying to clear a belt at the bottom of the elevator.

A clog had occurred and the man was using a tool to fix the belt, when the belt grabbed the tool and sucked him in to the feeder.

The Salina Fire Department responded and tried to find the man. He was later rescued when crews found him approximately 60 feet away from where he was pulled in at a different feeder.

The man was alert, but has a possibly fractured toe. He was sent to the hospital in Salina for observation.