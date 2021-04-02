Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 46 °

Man Rescued From Grain Elevator

Jeremy BohnApril 2, 2021

A man is rescued by the Salina Fire Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office after being pulled in to a grain elevator.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 25-year-old man working for Scoular Company, 3339 E. Country Club Rd., was trying to clear a belt at the bottom of the elevator.

A clog had occurred and the man was using a tool to fix the belt, when the belt grabbed the tool and sucked him in to the feeder.

The Salina Fire Department responded and tried to find the man. He was later rescued when crews found him approximately 60 feet away from where he was pulled in at a different feeder.

The man was alert, but has a possibly fractured toe. He was sent to the hospital in Salina for observation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Man Rescued From Grain Elevator

A man is rescued by the Salina Fire Department and Saline County Sheriff's Office after being pulled...

April 2, 2021 Comments

Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 4-2-21

Kansas News

April 2, 2021

Kansas Signs Men’s Basketball Hea...

Sports News

April 2, 2021

Former Kansas Coach Roy Williams Re...

Sports News

April 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County SheriffR...
April 2, 2021Comments
Literacy Festival Program...
April 1, 2021Comments
Over 14,000 Now Vaccinate...
April 1, 2021Comments
Kansas Lawmakers Revoke G...
April 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices