Man Punched and Robbed

KSAL StaffNovember 5, 2018

A 50-year-old Salina man contacts police after being robbed in a north Salina neighborhood.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the victim told officers that on Friday night around 8pm he was in the 900 block of N. 13th Street to visit a home and collect money for some furniture he sold.

The man said when he got out of his car he heard somebody accuse him of stealing – and was then punched in the face.

The victim remembers two men going through his pockets and pulling out $52 in cash. They also allegedly took his car keys that he dropped on the street. Police have no suspects at this time.

The victim did not require medical treatment.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Man Punched and Robbed

