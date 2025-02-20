Man Provides Money to Woman, Assaulted by Male Suspect

A man was assaulted by a male suspect after providing money to a female acquaintance.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday, February 19th a 50-year old male victim provided cash to a female acquaintance at a residence in the 100 block of E. Wilson. Allegedly, the woman demanded she wanted more money but the man refused.

The woman then left the home and moments later, returned with a male suspect. Reportedly, the suspect began arguing with the victim outside of the house. The victim then went inside, grabbed a gun and laid it down in the house.

Moreover, the woman told the suspect to grab a gun and enter the home. When the suspect entered, he pointed a gun at the victim. The victim then tried to push the suspect, but he was punched by him.

Momentarily, the woman and the suspect exited the home and drove away in a white 4-door vehicle.

Police were called by the victim and arrived at the residence to interview him. He was not injured.

The male suspect is identified as a white male 6’, 180 lbs with a red goatee.

The investigation is ongoing.