Man Points Gun at Woman

A woman calls police after an acquaintance pointed a gun at her.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on November 10th a 48-year woman called police at 10:00 pm, about a man who threatened her with a gun at a residence in the 900 block of Beatrice. The woman told police, the man at her house was acting suspicious by demanding to know what her name was, even though they have known each other for awhile. The man then, pointed a gun at her, but she was able to calm him down and called authorities.

Officers arrived, recovered the gun and arrested 38-year old, Christopher Carson from Russell. Police say, alcohol and a medical issue was a factor.

Carson is facing charges of aggravated assault and criminal threat.