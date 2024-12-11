Man Out $10,000 After Being Scammed

A 57-year old male from Salina was a victim of a scam, losing more than $10,000.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday afternoon the victim received a call from man who claimed he was a “DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent.” The man told the victim, his social security number was used in a scam and was issued a warrant for his arrest.

The scammer advised the victim, he needed to send $13,700 to avoid being arrested. The victim then, went to a bank to withdraw $11,700 and a Dillon’s grocery store to purchase gift cards worth $2,000. Afterward, he sent the total amount of $13,700 to the scammer.

Once the victim transferred the amount, he reported to authorities he was scammed.

The Salina Police Department is reminding everyone if law enforcement advises you to send money to relieve a warrant, it is a scam. If you have a concerns about authorities asking you to send money, hangup and call your local police department about the situation.