Man Loses Over $1600 to Scammer

A Salina man lost more than $1,600 after a scam by phonecall.

Salina Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News, a 22-year old man received a call on September 2nd from a scammer that told him he was a “deputy sheriff” for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The caller identified himself as “deputy sheriff Sandlin” and demanded the man pay a fine of $30,000 or 10% of that amount to “stay out of jail.” The man told the scammer he only had $1,000 available.

The victim went to the Dillons grocery store on E Cloud St and withdrew $1,000 from an ATM inside the store. He called back the scammer telling him he has the amount to give, but the “deputy sheriff” told him he needed more. The victim then, withdrew $622 and sent the full amount to the scammer.

Total loss was $1,622.

Captain Villanueva reminds people that there is no “deputy sheriff Sandlin” and the Sheriff’s Office does not ask money from individuals.