Man Killed in Storm at Lake

One person was killed and at least three other people were hurt when severe weather swept across a Kansas lake late Wednesday night.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3rd at approximately 11:32 PM, a thunderstorm moved into Russell County producing rain and strong wind.

While this storm moved across the county, the National Weather Service measured wind gusts in excess of 68 to 70 miles per hour. This storm moved across central Russell County, which included Lake Wilson.

At approximately 11:52 PM numerous 911 calls were received by Russell County 911 Dispatch of multiple campers being blown over. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Highway Patrol, Russell County EMS, Lucas Fire Department, Dorrance Fire Department and US Army Corps of Engineers responded to Lake Wilson and found several campers had been blown over throughout the parks.

During the search and rescue efforts, three people were transported by Russell County EMS to Russell Regional Hospital with injuries and one person was found deceased.

64-year-old Christopher Montoya of Holyrood was found deceased in the Hell Creek Park area of the State Park. Montoya was transported to a local mortuary and an autopsy is scheduled.

Clean up efforts are underway and everyone is encouraged to use caution and be safe if they choose to come to Lake Wilson because debris still may be present on the roads, parks and in the water. Power has been interrupted in parts of the Minooka Park area due to the storm and is expected to be restored in the near future.

People that need assistance in getting campers, boats or other property recovered are encouraged to call 911 so the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the US Army Corps of Engineers can assist.