Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 73 °

Man Killed in Riley County Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 9, 2019

One person was killed in a crash involving a compact sports utility vehicle and a semi in Riley County Thursday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Nissan Rogue SUV was headed west on U.S. 77 Highway. The SUV swerved into the path of an oncoming Kenworth semi. After being hit, the SUV rolled and came to rest upside down.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 20-year-old Kurtis Anderson from the Clay County Community of Green, Kansas, was killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Thursday evening at around 5:30 on U.S. 77 Highway in Riley County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Graffiti-Style Murals Decorating Ab...

Colorful pubic art surprises have been appearing in Abilene this summer. Large, bright, graffiti mur...

August 9, 2019 Comments

Lindsborg Man gets 84 Years in Chil...

Top News

August 9, 2019

Health Warning at Second Salina Par...

Top News

August 9, 2019

Man Killed in Riley County Crash

Kansas News

August 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Graffiti-Style Murals Dec...
August 9, 2019Comments
Man Killed in Riley Count...
August 9, 2019Comments
Rodeo is On, Concert Move...
August 8, 2019Comments
K-State Among Best Colleg...
August 8, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH