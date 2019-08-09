Man Killed in Riley County Crash

One person was killed in a crash involving a compact sports utility vehicle and a semi in Riley County Thursday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Nissan Rogue SUV was headed west on U.S. 77 Highway. The SUV swerved into the path of an oncoming Kenworth semi. After being hit, the SUV rolled and came to rest upside down.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 20-year-old Kurtis Anderson from the Clay County Community of Green, Kansas, was killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Thursday evening at around 5:30 on U.S. 77 Highway in Riley County.