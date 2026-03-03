Man Killed In Crash

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in McPherson.

According to the McPherson Police Department, on Monday at approximately 12:01 pm, first responders were sent to a traffic accident which had occurred in the 800 block of East First Street.

According to a witness, a van was traveling east on First Street, when the vehicle left the roadway, crossed oncoming westbound traffic, and onto the grass and striking a tree at the southeast entrance of the McPherson High School parking lot, where the vehicle came to rest.

McPherson Fire Department and McPherson EMS attempted life saving measures and extinguished the vehicle to avoid any chance of a fire. Law Enforcement was advised the driver had passed away.

The driver was identified as James Willis, 62, of McPherson. The medical examiner was contacted and his next of kin was notified.

The McPherson Police Department is investigating the initial cause of the fatality accident from the pending results of a forensic medical examination. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the McPherson Police Department at (620) 245-1200.