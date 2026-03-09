Man Jumps into Police Custody

A Salina man wanted on a warrant for robbery, jumps out a third story window to evade capture.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Mark Marvin was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center after jumping out a third story window at the Value Inn on West Crawford. Police got a tip on his location and knocked on his door.

After a short time – a guest in the room next door told officers a man had just jumped out the window. Police found Marvin injured on the concrete below and placed him into custody as EMS arrived.

He’s now facing charges for felony obstruction in addition to the Saline County warrant for robbery.