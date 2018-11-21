Man Jailed for Sexual Assault

A Salina man is behind bars on six charges of rape and one count of sodomy involving a girl under the age of fourteen.

Police Sergeant Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Phillip J. Garrett was taken into custody on Tuesday after investigators determined he had had sexual contact with the victim inside a south Salina home.

Police learned of the alleged crimes from the girl’s parents after they found texts communications between the victim and her friends that raised concern.

Police say the sexual assaults took place between May and August of this year and that Garrett and the victim were acquaintances.