Man Injured in Workplace Fall

A man from Ohio was seriously injured in an industrial accident on Tuesday at the former Signify Lighting facility.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a member of a work crew with Hosea Project Movers suffered injuries to his spine, skull and ribs after a 40-foot fall while working to remove a furnace from the factory on Tuesday around 9:30am.

Deputies say the 40-year-old man backed into a hole – falling for 20-feet before entering a chute and falling another 20-feet to the concrete floor. The worker was taken to Salina Regional Health Center and then transported to a Hospital in Topeka for medical treatment.

Hosea Project Movers is based in Trenton Ohio.

Great Plains is transforming the former lighting factory at 3861 S. 9th with a $53 million expansion project to further invest in its Salina operations in support of growing demand for Kubota construction equipment.