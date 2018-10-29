Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 52 °

Man Injured after Car Hits Horse

KSAL StaffOctober 29, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

A Salina man was injured after the car he was riding in – hit a horse that was walking on the road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 93-year-old Junior Radke was taken to the hospital with a cut on his face following a collision with a loose horse on Country Club Road Saturday night around 8:15pm.

Deputies say the driver, 78-year-old Patrick Milham of Salina was driving a 1995 Mercury Sable westbound on Country Club Road, near Cunningham Road when he hit the horse.

The animal came through the windshield injuring Radke.

Milham was able to drive the damaged car to Salina Regional Health Center to take his friend to the ER.

The horse was killed in the collision and found on the road by his owner a short time later.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Arrest Made after Skid Loader Found

Authorities made an arrest in connection to a stolen skid steer loader, ending an investigation that...

October 29, 2018 Comments

Saline County Sheriff truck

Man Injured after Car Hits Horse

Kansas News

October 29, 2018

Two Nights of Comedy Coming to Sali...

Top News

October 29, 2018

Armed Robbery at Popeyes

Top News

October 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arrest Made after Skid Lo...
October 29, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Man Injured after Car Hit...
October 29, 2018Comments
Learning, Leading, Laughi...
October 29, 2018Comments
A soldier from Kansas is killed in Afghanistan this week in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Kansas Governor Responds ...
October 29, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH