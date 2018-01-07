Salina, KS

Man In Police Custody Hit By Semi

Todd PittengerJanuary 7, 2018

A man who who was in police custody was injured when he was hit by a semi on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Andre Levar Murphy of Manhattan was in custody, on both knees in the south ditch. He stood up and ran across both eastbound lanes of traffic.

Murphy was struck by a 2017 Kenworth, which was getting over into the inside lane and slowing for emergency vehicles.

Murphy was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

According to Kansas Department of Corrections records, Murphy previously served prison time for drug crimes committed in Riley County. It was not immediately known why he was custody Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2:50 Sunday afternoon, eight miles east of Abilene on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County

 

 

 

