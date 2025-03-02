Man Hurt in Paraglider Accident

A man from Galva suffered suspected serious injuries when he crashed into a field near McPherson while paragliding Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Travis Martin from Galva was paragliding in the area of 23rd Avenue and Overland Road. For an unknown reason, he crashed into a field.

Martin was transported by EMS to a hospital in Wichita to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon in McPherson County in a field east of 23rd Avenue and South of Overland Road.