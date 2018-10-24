Man Hurt in Farming Accident

A man was hurt in a farming accident.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the area of Blanchard and Dean Road late Tuesday night to the report of a farming accident.

According to the agency, 31-year-old Brian Miller had been planting wheat. He was driving a New Holland tractor and was pulling a 30 foot no-till drill. It appears Miller got off the tractor to spread the wheat seed in the drill, and for an unknown reason the tractor shifted into gear.

A friend last had contact with Miller at around 3:19 P.M. He hadn’t been heard from since. Family began looking in the field for him. They found him at around 9:15 in the evening.

Miller had been run over by the drill. The tractor was located approximately 1/4 mile away and had been stopped after running into a tree. The tractor was still running and was in gear.