Man Hurt in Farming Accident

A man was hurt in a farming accident.
According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the area of Blanchard and Dean Road late Tuesday night to the report of a farming accident.
According to the agency, 31-year-old Brian Miller had been planting wheat. He was driving a New Holland tractor and was pulling a 30 foot no-till drill. It appears Miller got off the tractor to spread the wheat seed in the drill, and for an unknown reason the tractor shifted into gear.
A friend last had contact with Miller at around 3:19 P.M. He hadn’t been heard from since. Family began looking in the field for him. They found him at around 9:15 in the evening.
Miller had been run over by the drill. The tractor was located approximately 1/4 mile away and had been stopped after running into a tree. The tractor was still running and was in gear.
EMS responded to the scene. Miller was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita to be treated injuries to his upper body.