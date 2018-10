A man from Texas was hurt in a single vehicle crash east of Salina involving a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Mark McIntire from Beaumont, Texas was, was headed east on Country Club Road. He swerved to avoid a deer rolled into a ditch.

McIntire, who was buckled up, was hurt. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 6:30 Friday morning five miles east of Salina on Country Club Road.