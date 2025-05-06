Man Hurt in Accidental Shooting

One person is in the hospital following an accidental shooting.

According to Salina Police, at about 6:30 AM Monday, officers were dispatched to Salina Regional Health Center in reference a report of an accidental shooting. Contact was made with a 25-year-old male of Salina who had a gunshot wound to his foot.

Through the investigation it was learned the male had gone to the 1500 block of Osborne at about 6:00 AM Monday to speak with a known associate. While outside, the two subjects began verbally arguing. They bumped each other, and a gun the second subject was holding went off and shot the male in the foot. The subject took off running, and another associate of the male drove him to the hospital.

The male was admitted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.