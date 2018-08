A Salina man is in ICU after crashing his motorcycle early Friday morning.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Michael Hay was transported to Salina Regional Health Center around 12:20am after a passerby noticed him lying under his Yamaha motorcycle in the 2600 block of S. Ohio.

Investigators believe speed may have played a role in the crash after Hay’s bike hit a curb on S. Ohio and landed on him. EMS found him under the bike and unconscious when they arrived.