Man Hits Wheelchair Bound Relative with Bat

A Salina man was taken to jail after an argument over money took a violent turn.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, on Thursday officers were sent to the 1100 block of North 8th Street regarding a domestic dispute. Police say the 42-year-old victim was in an electric wheelchair, went to discuss a money issue with a family member identified as 45-year-old Chuckie Todd.

Police report Todd became angry, grabbed a bat and struck the man’s wheelchair and his stomach. The victim was able to wrestle the bat away from Todd, who then ran away. Officers located Todd in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe and took him into custody.

He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery and damage to property.