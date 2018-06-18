Man Guilty of Ottawa County Murder

A Maine man who was arrested in California has been convicted of first degree murder and related crimes in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Attorney Generals’ Office, an Ottawa County jury found 35-year-old Robert Willard Colson, 35, of Bucksport, Maine, guilty of one count of first degree murder, two counts of felony theft and one count of burglary.

The case stems from the death of Matthew Miles Schoshke on August 11th in rural Ottawa County. On August 12th his body was discovered by a family member in his Tescott area home. Schoshke’s Ford F150 pickup truck was also missing from the scene, as was his dog.

An investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from law enforcement agencies in Maine, Colorado and California resulted in the capture of Colson in California.

On Friday evening, August 25th a warrant was issued for the arrest of Colson. KBI agents, the Ottawa County Sheriff, and Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives were working to locate Colson, but prior to identifying his location he was involved in an incident at approximately 11:30 p.m., Saturday, August 25th in Martinez, Calif. During this incident he allegedly stabbed a person while aboard an Amtrak train. Colson was attempting to escape from the train when he was injured.

Following the arrest, the missing truck was recovered. The missing dog was also later found in Californian several weeks later.

Judge Rene Young presided over the trial. Sentencing has been set for August 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Ottawa County District Court.