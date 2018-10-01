Man Facing Kidnap, Drug Charges

A car left abandoned after a high speed pursuit was found with a reluctant passenger inside.

According to Salina Police Sergeant David Villanueva, an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop on Saturday evening after observing someone in a 1998 Cadillac DeVille driving erratically in the 800 block of E. Iron around 6:40pm.

The pursuit was called off for safety concerns after the car topped speeds of 90-mph on Ohio, it then headed eastbound on Old 40.

The abandoned Cadillac was found on East Country Club Road, with a 53-year-old woman inside. A short time later police were able to locate and arrest 47-year-old Jason Kramer.

He is now facing numerous charges that could include kidnapping, felony flee and elude, reckless driving and possession of a stimulant.

Police say at one point during the pursuit he threw a small pouch of narcotics out the car’s window.