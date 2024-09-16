Man Facing Domestic Battery Charges

A Salina man is facing charges of domestic battery after allegedly grabbing a woman by the throat.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 38-year-old Cortney Martin was arrested near the corner of Santa Fe and Elm Street early Sunday morning after an argument at a bar turned violent.

Police say he became violent when a family member came to confront him. He reportedly chest bumped the woman, knocked her down and then grabbed her throat.

Martin is facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery.