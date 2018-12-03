Salina, KS

Man Facing 5th DUI Charge

KSAL StaffDecember 3, 2018

A Salina man was jailed on Friday after a blood test confirmed he was driving while intoxicated for a fifth time.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Bradley Knight was booked into the Saline County Jail for DUI following a crash in the 200 block of E Iron Friday evening just before 8pm.

Police allege that Knight was behind the wheel of a 2009 Nissan Altima that struck a Westar power pole, snapping it in half and causing extensive front end damage to the car.

Police say while he was at the hospital to give a blood sample, he attempted to kick a police officer.

Knight is also facing charges for no proof of insurance and driving on a revoked license.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

