Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 33 °

BREAKING NEWS

Man Faces Federal Charges in Salina Drug Case

KSAL StaffNovember 6, 2018

A convicted felon arrested after he ran from police in Salina was indicted Tuesday on federal drug and gun charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office, 41-year-old  Jason P. Briscoe is charged in a superseding indictment with one count possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count two), one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count three), two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction (counts four and five) and four counts of unlawful possession of ammunition following a felony conviction (counts six through nine).

Documents filed in the case allege Briscoe got out of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala and ran when police stopped the car in March for a traffic violation. During the chase, he discarded a 9 mm Beretta handgun and a nylon bag containing a 9 mm Taurus handgun, brass knuckles, methamphetamine and marijuana.

If convicted, he faces the following penalties:

  • Count one: Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million.
  • Count two: Not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000.
  • Count three: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.
  • Counts four through nine: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

The Salina Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting. This case is being prosecuted under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Breaking News

KSAL Election Results

UPDATE 7:00 PM - Polls Closed Saline County Contested Races of Interest   Kansas Governor ...

November 6, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Con...

Sports News

November 6, 2018

Man Faces Federal Charges in Salina...

Top News

November 6, 2018

Salina Founders to be Honored

Kansas News

November 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Founders to be Hon...
November 6, 2018Comments
SAC Houses Special Alzhei...
November 6, 2018Comments
Area Bikers to Deliver To...
November 5, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Earthen Slide Pro...
November 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH