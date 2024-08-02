Vandal Caught Inside Church

A man was caught on a live stream security camera damaging property inside a church.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News at around midnight Thursday, a suspect with a flashlight was caught on livestreaming security footage setup inside First Southern Baptist Church at 2401 S Ohio.

Captain Miller says someone watching the footage called police. When authorities arrived they found no forced entry into the church.

Authorities notified a key holder of the church to help them enter. They arrested 25-year old Joseph Daniel-Graham inside.

Daniel-Graham damaged various items of church which include:

$200 trophy

$1000 digital light control panel

$111 musical wall plug

burning carpet with cigarettes (no value listed)

$16 coffee creamer bottles

$3 blueberry pop tarts

Daniel-Graham told police he gained entry through an unlocked door. He is facing charges of burglary, felony damage to property and theft.