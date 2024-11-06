Man Disturbs Fans and Fights Police

A man who caused a disturbance after a college football game was arrested and fought against authorities.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Saturday November 2nd, a man was ranting and swearing on a street near JRI stadium at Kansas Wesleyan University. Three individuals were leaving the KWU and Tabor College football game and observed the man’s actions. They kept a distance and carefully watched the man as he approached, while yelling at them.

The man eventually charged towards one of the individuals, who is a male from Virginia. He was able to subdue the man, until security and police arrived. Authorities apprehended the suspect, 25-year old Donovan Green as he fought police. Green spit on an officer’s face and police wrestled him into a body wrap.

As officers put Green in the police vehicle, he headbutted an officer without injury. Green eventually submitted and was taken into custody and is facing charges of: