Man Confronts Couple with Bat

A Salina man breaks into a home with a baseball bat to confront a man and woman inside.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Jorge Mejia was arrested after officers were sent to the 1400 block of Teakwood early Saturday around 1:30am.

Police say Mejia forced his way into the residence and struck a 23-year-old man with a small bat. He then jumped on top of the victim and punched him in the face before leaving.

The man was treated by EMS at the scene. Police found Mejia in the 800 block of Comanche and took him into custody. He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, aggravated burglary.

The woman was not injured. Damage to the door is estimated at $500.