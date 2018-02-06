Man Charged with Rape of Teen

A second teenage victim has told police of being sexually assaulted while inside a Salina man’s apartment.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, additional charges are being requested against 50-year-old Brian Ray Hunter, in connection to an alleged assault that took place last fall.

Police say on September, 22 2017, the 16-year-old girl was dropped off at Hunter’s home by her mother.

The girl told investigators that Hunter offered her alcohol and she drank about four beers. He then offered the girl his bed to sleep in, while he stayed on the couch.

Police report that at some point during the night, she awoke to find him sexually assaulting her.

The girl called her mother for a ride home the next morning. When the victim’s father learned of the incident he brought her to the police station to report the crime on January 31.

Hunter is now facing charges that could include rape, sexual intercourse with a physically powerless victim.

Hunter was arrested last month after an adult female in her late teens contacted police, telling officers she woke up and found Hunter touching her in a sexual manner without her consent while she was sleeping at his home on January 28.