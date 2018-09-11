Man Charged with Indecent Liberties

A Salina man is in jail on charges of molesting a 9-year-old girl.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Joe Granado, Jr. was taken into custody on Monday after authorities learned of allegations that linked him to indecent liberties with a child.

Police say the girl told her mother that while she had stayed at Granado’s north Salina home, he allegedly showed her sexually explicit videos and then sexually assaulted the 9-year-old while she was at his residence on August 26th and 27th.

Granado, Jr., who is a an acquaintance of the girl’s family, is now facing numerous charges that could include aggravated indecent liberties with a child, promoting obscenity to a minor and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.