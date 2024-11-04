Man Attacked, Necklaces Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a kick and grab robbery that occurred outside a grocery store on Friday night .

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a concerned citizen contacted authorities after she saw a man on the ground in pain near the Dillon’s Grocery Store on Planet Avenue.

The 26-year-old victim told officers that a group of four men pulled up in a crew cab pickup, one of them rolled down the window and told him they liked his necklaces.

Moments later, four men approached and began kicking him before grabbing two gold chains off his neck. Loss is listed at $1,200.

The victim was checked for injuries at Salina Regional Health Center around 11pm.