Man Assaulted by Girlfriend with Tire Iron

KSAL StaffFebruary 26, 2018

A Salina woman was taken into custody Sunday night after allegedly hitting her boyfriend in the head with a tire iron.

Police arrested 31-year-old Sierra Nicole Hern in connection to an assault earlier in the day.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers went to the hospital around 5:30am to interview 33-year-old Jason Buster. He told officers that Hern approached him in his driveway in the the 100 block of S. Front and then hit him in the forehead with the tire iron.

Around 6:20pm Sunday night, officers interviewed Hern at her residence in the 1300 block of Cheyenne after she reported that someone had stolen her 2002 Cadillac.

Hern is facing numerous charges that could include aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

