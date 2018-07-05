Man Arrested with Stolen Gun and Meth

A Salinan’s brief encounter with a gunman leads to an arrest after he sees the suspect again near the mall.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Blake Nicol was arrested on multiple charges after officers found him Tuesday with a stolen gun from Wichita.

The witness told officers that around 10pm on June 27, Nicol approached him in the parking lot of the Chapel Ridge Apartments, pointed a handgun at him and said he just wanted to talk.

The man ran away – but remembered the suspect’s face.

Six days later, he saw Nicol wandering around the parking lot at the Central Mall on South 9th and called authorities. Police say Nicol ran from officers and was taken into custody at the nearby Chapel Ridge Apartments.

He is now facing numerous charges that could include aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.