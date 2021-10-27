Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 50 °

Man Arrested After Stolen Truck Found

KSAL StaffOctober 27, 2021

A Salina man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck, and drugs were found in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, police spotted a gray Chevrolet truck in the 800 block of N. 11th Street. Upon further investigation, the VIN traced back to a stolen truck from Ferco Rental in July.

43-year-old Eric Goldberg then approached officers, and the truck’s keys were hanging out of his jacket pocket. Police searched the truck and found some methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Goldberg was arrested and charges have been requested for felony possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

The truck is valued at $7,500 and was returned to Ferco Rental.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Arrested After Stolen Truck Fou...

A Salina man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck, and drugs were found in the vehicle...

October 27, 2021 Comments

KSAL Candidate Forum: Salina City C...

Top News

October 27, 2021

Inaugural KSU Salina Social Work Wi...

Kansas News

October 27, 2021

Eisenhower Facilities Back Open to ...

Top News

October 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Arrested After Stolen...
October 27, 2021Comments
Inaugural KSU Salina Soci...
October 27, 2021Comments
Zoo to Break Ground on Li...
October 26, 2021Comments
5 Overcome by Noxious Fum...
October 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices