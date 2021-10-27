Man Arrested After Stolen Truck Found

A Salina man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck, and drugs were found in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, police spotted a gray Chevrolet truck in the 800 block of N. 11th Street. Upon further investigation, the VIN traced back to a stolen truck from Ferco Rental in July.

43-year-old Eric Goldberg then approached officers, and the truck’s keys were hanging out of his jacket pocket. Police searched the truck and found some methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Goldberg was arrested and charges have been requested for felony possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

The truck is valued at $7,500 and was returned to Ferco Rental.