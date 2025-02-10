Arrest Made after Threats at KWU

An event designed to honor those with special needs was cancelled Friday night after threats were made on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers took 35-year-old Jonathan Deacon into custody in connection to threats he allegedly made on campus.

Police say around 11am, Deacon (who is not a student) was walking around KWU harassing students and making them feel uncomfortable. University officials found him and escorted him off the property. During the fray he made comments about the security at the school and yelled at another student not to attend the special event that evening.

While officers were investigating that incident – police were notified of a disturbance at the VFW on W. Crawford.

Upon arrival they found Deacon and arrested him on a charge of criminal threat. As a precaution Friday’s ‘Night to Shine’ event at KWU was postponed and is expected to be rescheduled.