Man Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop

Police arrested one person and are looking for another after both fled on foot from a traffic stop.

Police say at about 8:30 Wednesday night an officer on patrol observed a black BMW leave the Pump Mart on N 9th and commit a traffic violation. As the officer attempted a traffic stop the vehicle commited a second traffic violation before if pulled over in the 1000 block of N 10th Street.

After the BMW came to a stop both the driver and passenger got out and ran. The officer pursued the driver, and caught him about a block away. He is identified as 19-year-old Elijah Schmidt of Salina.

Police found liquor and tobacco products in the car.

Schmidt was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Violation of restrictions on driver’s license or permit

Unsafe turning or stopping – Fail to Signal

Interfere w/ LEO

Liquor; Purch/poss/consume 18-20 yrs; unkn conv

No Proof Of Insurance

Fail to yield from private road or drive

Taxation; Cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, and tobacco unlawful acts

Police are still looking for the passenger, who has been identified.