Man Arrested After Fighting With Police

A Salina man was arrested after fighting with police, following a domestic incident in which he allegedly battered a woman.

Police say at around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon officers were sent to a home in the 3200 block of Whitetail Way to a report of physical domestic incident.

Officers made contact with a 54-year-old female. She reported that 31-year-old Brandon Gamache, who also lives at the residence, wanted to use the her vehicle. When she refused, Gamache became angry and attacked her in an attempt to take the keys. He pinned her in a chair, and tore her pants pocket in an attempt to get the keys. He also allegedly forcibly grabbed her glasses off her face, damaging them. When the victim said she was going to call for help, Gamache took her phone from her and threw it.

The victim was able to get up from the chair but was then pushed down. She was able to get up again and exit the residence and call for assistance. The victim did have bruising on her arms, and EMS responded .

When officers arrived they made contact with Gamache, who was in the home. When they went to take him into custody, he began resisting. He allegedly grabbed officers and threatened to punch officers.

Once in custody, Gamache was transported to the Saline County Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Domestic Battery, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Battery on a LEO, Assault of a LEO, and Interference with a LEO. He also had a Salina Municipal Warrant.