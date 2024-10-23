Man Arrested after Attempted Burglary

A man with a warrant was arrested after attempting to burglarize a home.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday afternoon a 46-year old woman called authorities, after she spotted a man suspiciously wandering outside her home in the 100 block of Delaware. She said the man rang her doorbell, but she did not open the door. The man tried to enter through the back door then, entered into a detached shed. The man eventually walked away and the woman believed he was carrying a knife.

Officers found and arrested 44-year old Brent Corwin in the area of Connecticut and Stapler without incident. Corwin had methamphetamine and a smoke pipe. He did not have a knife.

Corwin is facing charges of burglary and possession of meth. He also had a warrant for an arrest out of Marion County.