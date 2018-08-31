Man Arrested after Allegedly Choking Woman

Police make an arrest after a Salina woman tells authorities about her ex-boyfriend strangling her.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 29-year-old Cole Davis was taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly threatening a woman in her 30’s with a knife – and headbutting her for not handing him the title to her car.

Police say earlier this week, Davis stole the vehicle’s title from the woman’s mailbox and told her he would give it back in exchange for a lift. She picked him up and then heard his plan to sell the car as he demanded that she sign over the document to him.

The victim told officers he then held a knife to her throat and threatened to cut her, but she was able to calm him down and get her title back.

The next day she visited his home on South 11th Street to pick up some personal items and Davis returned while she was still there.

Police say Davis head butted her across the nose and strangled her until she fell on the floor.

Davis reportedly grabbed her purse and dumped it, taking the vehicle’s title, some cash and cigarettes as he left. The woman was checked by medics for marks on her throat and a bruise on her nose.

Davis was found a short time later by police officers and is now facing charges that could include two counts of aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and robbery.