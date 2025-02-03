Man Arrested after 60-Minute Chase

A high speed pursuit that zig-zagged into Ottawa County and back – results in the arrest of a man from Hope, Kansas.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Sunday night, an officer on patrol spotted a 2012 Ford Fusion running without tail lights on. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the 800 block of N. Broadway but the driver sped away.

The over 60-minutue chase wound through highways and county roads in Saline and Ottawa County, drawing in deputies from Saline County and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol to help.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Branden Marohl of Hope on numerous traffic charges, plus flee and elude. Captain Feldman added that Marohl twice avoided stop sticks that were laid out but finally spun out of control after a KHP unit pushed it off the road near the junction of 81-Highway and I-135.

Marohl ran from the car but was quickly apprehended. Police say Marohl is also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping after officers interviewed two adult females that were passengers in the car. There were no injuries.