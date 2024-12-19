Man Allegedly Suffocates Girlfriend in Home

A Salina man was arrested for impeding the breathing of his girlfriend.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News at midnight yesterday, a domestic argument between two people occurred in the 2700 block of Berschel. 28-year old Luis Brando-Leon and his 43-year old girlfriend started arguing, before Brando-Leon began to squeeze her body with his arms. The woman was at the point where she could not breathe.

The victim called authorities shortly after and upon arrival, officers also interviewed a 7-year old boy who lives at the residence. Villanueva says, the boy confirmed Brando-Leon assaulted the 43-year old woman.

Brando-Leon was taken into custody without incident. He is a facing a charge of aggravated domestic battery.