Man Allegedly Placed Foot on Victim’s Neck

A Salina man is facing multiple charges after an argument with his girlfriend turned violent.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 53-year-old Robby Van Zile was taken into custody on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old woman in a home in the 400 block of Prescott Avenue.

Police say the woman left the residence, but returned a short time later to gather her clothes to take with her. Van Zile then knocked the phone from her hand and smashed it while blocking the exit. The victim told officers he pushed her down, put a foot on her neck and pulled her hair. At one point during the incident he used a drill to screw the back door shut so it would not open. The woman was able to escape and call police from a neighbor’s home.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be checked on while Van Zile was taken to jail on charges that could include aggravated domestic violence, aggravated kidnapping and violation of a protection order.