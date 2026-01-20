Man Accused of Burglary

A burglar was arrested after he was found inside a Salina business.

Police say on Sunday responded to CAD Law at 157 N 7th Street in reference a burglary. Contractors working on the building that morning arrived to find a damaged door and a male inside the premises.

The male left but officers located him in the area and took him into custody without incident.

The male admitted to entering the building, consuming a bag of chips, and drinking a bottle of water. Arrested was 38-year-old Nathan M Augustine. He was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.