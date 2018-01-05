Salina, KS

Man Accused In “Swatting” Call Due In KS Soon

KSAL StaffJanuary 5, 2018

The California man accused of making a “swatting” call that turned deadly for a Wichita man last week is going to be brought to Kansas by January 17th.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says its plane will pick up Tyler Barriss, the man accused of the making the call that led police to surround a home in the 1000 block of West McCormick.

The false alarm call led to the police officer shooting death of Andrew Finch.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell says the body of Andrew Finch is now in the custody of his family.

Longwell told reporters yesterday Andrew’s mother, Lisa Finch, sent him a letter to let him know she wasn’t able to view her son’s body since his death December 28th. Finch was shot by officers during a false “swatting” incident over a dispute over a video game with a California man.

Story from Metro Source

