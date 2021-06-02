Salina, KS

Make Wednesday “Dump Day”

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2021

The Saline County Health Department urges everyone to make Wednesday “Dump Day”, where standing water should be dumped to prevent mosquitoes laying eggs.

According to the agency, mosquitoes breed in standing water, especially if it stands for at least 7 days. Adult mosquitoes lay their eggs near the standing water, and their young (larvae) develop in the water before emerging to bite.

Because these mosquito larvae feed on bacteria and other microorganisms, the water must be stagnant and contain some organic matter such as leaves, soil, bird droppings, or grass clippings.

It is recommended to dump any container that holds water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, trash cans, pet bowls, or vases. It only takes a few infected mosquitoes to cause a large outbreak, and by dumping standing water at least once a week, you can help prevent it.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

